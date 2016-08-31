Peshmerga to participate in Mosul liberation, confirms Votel

(IraqiNews.com) Baghdad – The commander of the US Central Command General Joseph Votel announced that the Peshmerga forces will fight along with the Iraqi forces in the liberation battle of Mosul.

In a press conference held on Tuesday Votel said, “Mosul will be liberated from the ISIS grip before the end of this year.”

Votel further said that the liberation battle of Mosul will be crucial against the jihadist in Iraq

“It is expected from ISIS that the militant outfit will plant a large number of explosives in the area,” Votel added.

Regarding Peshmerga’s role in regaining control over Mosul, Votel pointed out that the President of the Kurdistan Region has approved the participation of Peshmerga forces in the battle.