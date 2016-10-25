We reached advanced stage in battle to liberate Mosul, says Abadi

(IraqiNews.com) Baghdad – Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi announced on Tuesday, that the Iraqi forces reached an advanced stage in the battle to liberate Mosul, while expressed his intention to continue the training of security forces.

Abadi said during a news conference in Baghdad, “We reached an advanced stage in the battle to liberate the city of Mosul, and our plan is not to evacuate the families from the cities during the liberation operations.”

Abadi also pointed out to the continuous cooperation between the security forces and displaced people’s committees, and confirmed that they were able to provide food and fuel for displaced families in the liberated areas.

“The international coalition is surprised by the performance of the Iraqi army in the war on ISIS, and we must continue training the security forces and restructuring them away from sectarianism,” Abadi added. “Also, we have to start selecting officials on the basis of merit not on the basis of affiliation,” Abadi explained.

The joint security forces, backed by the Army Aviation and international coalition forces, continue advancing in the battle to liberate Mosul from the ISIS grip.