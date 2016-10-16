Russia renews its support for Iraq in its war against terrorism

(IraqiNews.com) Baghdad – Russian Ambassador to Iraq Morgnov Ilya Anatolyevich renewed on Sunday his country’s support for Iraq in its war against terrorism, Al Sumaria News reported.

The presidency of Iraq said in a press statement, “Today, President Fuad Masum received the Russian Ambassador to Iraq Morgnov Ilya Anatolyevich,” adding that, “They discussed the bilateral relations between Iraq and Russia, and the importance of joint cooperation to serve the interests of the two countries.”

Meanwhile, Anatolyevich emphasized the importance of enhancing fields of cooperation between the two countries, and renewed his country’s support to Iraq in its war against ISIS.