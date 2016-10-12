Sadr calls for peaceful demonstration in front of Baghdad Federal Supreme Court

(IraqiNews.com) Baghdad – Iraqi Shia Cleric Muqtada al-Sadr called Iraqis for a peaceful demonstration against corruption, in front of the headquarters of the Federal Supreme Court in Baghdad next Tuesday.

Sadr said in a press statement, “Dear people, over the years, your voices rise and none of the authorities’ is higher than yours; your money was stolen, your rights were violated and terrorism is missing with your abilities,” adding that, “Let us make a peaceful epic where your voices will be heard next Tuesday in front of the headquarters of al-Sa’a Court (Federal Supreme Court) outside the Green Zone, to reject and condemn the return of the corrupted officials, whether the vice Presidents or anyone else.”

“The demonstrations should not be limited to a specific movement or party, it is the fate of all Iraqis,” Sadr added.

On Monday, Sadr called for popular demonstrations in front of the Federal Supreme Court after Ashura celebrations, and decided to postpone the negotiations with the National Alliance, after the Federal Supreme Court canceled the decree of Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi to sack the Vice Presidents Nouri al-Maliki, Iyad Allawi and Osama al-Nujaifi.