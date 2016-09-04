More Sadr followers go on strike in Najaf, Wasit and Babel

(IraqiNews.com) Baghdad – More followers of the Sadrist movement followed Baghdad’s protestors and went to strike in Babel, Wasit and Najaf in response to Sadr’s call to put pressure on the Iraqi government and support anti-government protests against corruption.

Officials in Najaf said, “Dozens of employees went on a strike today in response to the call made by Muqtada al-Sadr to push the government to carry out reforms and fight corruption.”

“Dozens of Sadrist movement’s followers in Babel went on a strike for two days in a number of directorates such as agriculture, water resources, roads and bridges and housing,” the officials added.

In Wasit, not only the Sadrist movement followers but all the employees protested and went on a strike in most of the government directorates.