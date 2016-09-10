Sadr launches new campaign against Iraqi government corruption

(IraqiNews.com) Baghdad – A signature-collecting campaign named “The Corrupt Do Not Represent Me” was launched by the influential Shiite Cleric Muqtada al-Sadr to put on more pressure on the Iraqi government to fight corruption.

Today, the Sadrist Movement launched a signature-collecting campaign named “The Corrupt Do Not Represent Me”, through which they intend to pressure government to fight corruption in the country, while the director of Sadr’s office, Ibrahim Jabiri said that they are planning to collect at least one million signatures.

Noteworthy, Sadr has been leading millions of protesters for months in Baghdad to fight the widespread corruption and improve public services.