Turkey threatens to respond to any attack on Turkmen in Tel Afar

(IraqiNews.com) Nineveh – Turkish Foreign Minister, Mevlut Cavusoglu, threatened that his country will take the needed procedures to respond to any attack launched on the Turkmen in the city of Tel Afar, northwest of Nineveh.

Cavusoglu said in a press statement, “We intend to protect the Turkmen’s rights in Tel Afar, and we are capable of that, and if they were subjected to any attacks we will interfere.”

“Shia militia of al-Hashd al-Shaabi is willing to enter Mosul, backed by some countries, as well as launching attacks on other Sunni areas,” Cavusoglu added.

Two days ago, al-Hashd al-Shaabi announced that its forces reached the axis, west of Mosul, in preparation to participate in the ongoing battles against the ISIS militants.