Turkey to transfer its troops from Bashiqa to other area

(IraqiNews.com) Nineveh – Spokesman for Turkish government, Numan Kurtulmuş, announced on Wednesday, that Turkish authorities decided to transfer its troops from Bashiqa, north of Iraq, to other areas, while pointed out that Turkish forces won’t withdraw from Bashiqa based on any recommendations.

Kurtulmuş said in a press statement, “Turkish authorities decided to transfer its troops from Bashiqa, north of Iraq, to other area.”

“Turkish forces won’t withdraw from Bashiqa based on any recommendations, and we are the only one authorized to decide that,” Kurtulmuş added.

Bilateral relations between Iraq and Turkey is witnessing a significant tension, due to the entry of Turkish troops to Bashiqa in January 2015 without the permission of the Iraqi government.

