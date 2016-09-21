UK supports training of Iraqi army forces, says Defense Minister

(IraqiNews.com) Baghdad – British Secretary of State for Defense, Michael Fallon, revealed that more than 340 British advisors are stationed in Ain al-Assad base, in order to rehabilitate the Iraqi army. Fallon also denied the existence of any combat missions for the British advisors during the liberation battle of Mosul.

The British defense minister also denied the presence of any military negotiations between Baghdad and London, while confirmed providing the aerial support for Iraqi forces and said, “The British forces have trained more than 25 thousand members of the Iraqi army, and conducted more than 1700 air strikes against ISIS in Iraq and Syria.”

Fallon added, “Britain is ready to provide humanitarian aid to the displaced people, and it previously provided 50 million sterling pounds as an aid to Iraq,” pointing out that, “Britain will also provide another 40 million sterling pounds as humanitarian aid to Iraq.”