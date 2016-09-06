Ukraine to Open Honorary Consulate in Erbil

By Loaa Adel -
Falah Mustafa and Ukranian Ambassador meeting in Erbil.
(IraqiNews.com) Erbil – Ukrainian government has decided to open an honorary consulate in Erbil in a near future to further broaden its ties with Kurdistan Regional Government.

Head of KRG’s Department of Foreign Relations, Falah Mustafa, met with the Ukrainian Ambassador to Iraq Anatolii Marynts to discuss a range of issues, including further consolidate partnership in the areas of potential cooperation.

Marynts said in the meeting, “Kiev is willing to expand its relations with Erbil in various fields, and for this purpose, a representation office will soon be opened in Kurdistan Region.”

Welcoming the decision, Falah Mustafa said, “It would be a stepping stone in establishing and broadening the political, cultural, educational, and commercial ties between Kurdistan and Ukraine.”

The pair spoke in details of the challenges faced by Iraq and Kurdistan, particularly the humanitarian, military, and political aspects of the Mosul operation.

Loaa Adel
