UNAMI: Iraq records over 1700 casualties in August 2016

(IraqiNews.com) Baghdad – The United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) has announced that a total of 691 Iraqis were killed and another 1,016 were injured in acts of terrorism, violence and armed conflict in Iraq, excluding Anbar, in August 2016.

In a report issued by UNAMI, it was stated, “The number of civilians killed in August was 473 (including 16 federal police, Sahwa civil defense, Personal Security Details, facilities protection police, fire department), and the number of civilians injured was 813 (including 21 federal police, Sahwa civil defence, Personal Security Details, facilities protection police, fire department.”

“A total of 218 members of the Iraqi Security Forces (including Peshmerga, SWAT and militias fighting alongside the Iraqi Army but excluding Anbar Operations) were killed and 203 were injured,” the report added.

According to the casualties recorded in August, Baghdad was the worst affected with 907 civilian casualties (231 killed, 676 injured), followed by Nineveh with 116 killed and 83 injured, then Kirkuk with 81 killed and 13 injured, while Karbala recorded 17 killed and 25 injured, Salahuddin 14 killed and 04 injured and Diyala 06 killed and 05 injured.

The Special Representative and Head of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Iraq Ján Kubiš said, “The bloodletting in Iraq continues without letup. Casualty figures remain too high and civilians again are bearing the brunt,” adding that, “In the past few days, ISIS suicide bombers attack a wedding celebration in Ain Al-Tamr in Karbala province, killing or wounding many, and bombs went off in the capital Baghdad.”

Kubis added, “We strongly condemn these terrorist attacks and other acts of violence, reiterate our call on the parties to undertake every effort to safeguard the lives of civilians and urge Iraqis in general to show strength in unity in the face of this unrelenting violence.”