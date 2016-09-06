US envoy supervises Baghdad-Erbil talks

(IraqiNews.com) Baghdad – A Kurdish member of the Iraqi parliament said that the latest talks held between the delegation of Kurdistan Regional Government and senior officials in Baghdad in August were under the direct supervision of the United States.

MP Sirwan Sirini said, “The US Ambassador to Iraq supervised the meetings held on August 29th, between the KRG delegation and Baghdad officials to discuss the current issues existing between the two sides,” adding that, “All the crucial decisions by Baghdad and Erbil are made under the US supervision.”

“KRG remains in talks with Baghdad and tries to settle the issues through dialogue and mutual understanding until Kurdistan Region decides its secession from Iraq,” he added.

It is worth to mention that KRG PM Nechirvan Barzani and his accompanying delegation visited Baghdad on August 29 and met with the senior officials in the central government, including the Iraqi PM Haidar al-Abadi, to discuss some issues relating to the war against ISIS, the anticipated Mosul offensive, oil exports, and their bilateral relations.