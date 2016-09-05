Chinese company to provide wireless service in Ahwar

(IraqiNews.com) Dhi Qar – Dhi Qar Governor, Yahia al-Naseri, announced about signing an agreement with Chinese company ZTE for establishing a wireless communication service operator that will serve 60 thousand subscriber in Ahwar and added that the operator will provide wireless communication and internet services to the local citizens.

“The government has signed an agreement of three billion Iraqi dinars with the representative of the Chinese company ZTE for establishing an operator for 60 thousand subscribers,” Naseri said.

“We are now gathering the needed approvals from the Information and Communication authority. The operator will provide wireless communication and internet services in entire Ahwar,” he added.