Iraqi company to transport cement for French counterpart across the country

(IraqiNews.com) Baghdad – The General Co. for Land Transport, Iraq, signed an agreement with a French company for transporting half a ton of cement for the French company this year.

Head of General Co. for Land Transport Abdel Amir al-Mohamadawi said, “The company today signed an agreement with the French company ‘Lafarge’ in Iraq to transport half a ton of cement for the latter during this year.”

Mohamadawi added, “The contract will be for a year, which can be extended up to five years if the work succeeds and flourishes and it will provide new resources for the company that have over four thousand employees,” adding, “The contract will have a significant and positive impact on the company and its affiliates, especially as it has a large fleet.”

For his part, L Director of Lafarge Rashid bin Mekhlef said, “The contract is gaining importance for the company in terms of volume of cargo to be transported, and also represents a leap regarding customer service.”

In July 2010, the Ministry of Industry signed a contract with the French company ‘Lafarge’ in order to rehabilitate Karbala cement factory in order to raise the production from 300,000 tons to 1.8 million tons per year with a cost of 200 million US dollars. Lafarge also invested in three other factories in the province of Sulaymaniyah.

It is worthy to mention here that the Ministry of Transportation had on August 7, 2016, announced that it achieved profits of 742 million Iraqi dinars in July 2016 with an increase of 300 percent.