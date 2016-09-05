Iraq’s daily crude oil production amounts to 4.638 mn barrels in August

(IraqiNews.com) Baghdad – The Iraqi Oil Marketing Company “SUMO” announced on Monday, that Iraq’s production of crude oil in August amounted to 4.638 million barrels per day.

Quoting SUMO, Reuters reported, “Country’s production of crude did not register any changes during August. The number of barrels produced per day amounted to 4.638 million, compared with 4.632 million in July.”

SUMO added, “August production is considered to be the highest since January when Iraq was pumping 4.775 million barrels per day.”

Meanwhile, the Oil Ministry announced last week that Iraq’s exports from southern ports have rose to over 3.23 million barrels per day in August, compared with 3.202 million barrels per day in July.