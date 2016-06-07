Revenues of Basra border crossings rise in H1 2016

(IraqiNews.com) Basra – On Tuesday, Basra Provincial Council announced, that the revenues of the border crossings in the province increased in the first half of the current year.

The Head of border crossings committee in Basra Provincial Council, Mortada al-Shahmani, said in a brief statement received by IraqiNews.com, “The border crossings in Basra achieved a notable increase in its revenues in the period between January and June 2016.”

Shahmani added, “The trade movement in Basra border crossings through Iran and Kuwait is mounting.”