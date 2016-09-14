Technical snag hatls Kirkuk-Ceyhan oil export

(IraqiNews.com) Kirkuk – A well placed source in Kirkuk informed Iraqi News that exports from Kirkuk oilfields came to a halt on Wednesday due to technical problems, adding that it could only be fixed in the next twenty-four hours.

Sharing further details and quoting a senior at the North Oil Company (NOC), the source seeing anonymity said, “Due to a technical snag in one of the main oil pumps and a leak in the machine, oil export from the Kurdistan-Ceyhan pipeline has stopped.”

“A team of engineers is working to repair the oil pump and exports would soon resume later tonight or tomorrow,” the source added.

It is worth mentioning here that the Iraqi run NOC manages the Babagurgur, Jambur, and Khanazziyah oilfields. It currently exports 100,000 barrels per day which is expected to reach 150,000 barrels based on an agreement between Erbil and Baghdad.

The Iraqi Oil Ministry confirmed the resumption of exports from Kirkuk last week, which is based on an agreement signed between the Kurdish Government and Baghdad in 2014.