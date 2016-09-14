Fire at three more oil wells in Qayyarah doused

(IraqiNews.com) Qayyarah – North Oil Company’s firefighter crew has successfully doused the blazes at three more oil wells in the district.

“At least 11 oil fields were set on fire by the escaping ISIS members before the Iraqi army re-captured the district last month,” informed a security source in Qayyarah seeking anonymity.

“The oil fields were set ablaze by the fleeing ISIS members as they used the flames and the smoke as cover to escape the sight of the internation coalition jets,” added the source.

Asim Jihad, a spokesperson for the Iraqi oil minister, confirmed that their firefighter units on Wednesday controlled the fire at three more oil wells. Two other oil wells are still on fire with the crews struggling to control the blazes.

After months of armed confrontations, the Iraqi army announced the liberation of the central Qayyarah district on August 25, weeks after the recapturing of the Qayyarah air base.