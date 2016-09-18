ISIS arrests a Mosul septuagenarian for dreaming outfit’s end

(IraqiNews.com) Mosul – A well placed source in Mosul informed Iraqi News on Sunday that ISIS captured a 70-year-old man for prophesying the demise of the extremist group in the city.

“The old man was previously an imam in a Mosul mosque, who in his dream prophesied about the end of ISIS in the city. His dream spread in the city like wild fire and this concerned the militant outfit,” the source said seeking anonymity.

“After ISIS leaders heard about the news, the militants raided the man’s house in Tahrir district in Mosul and captured him,” further informed the source.

It may be mentioned here that according to the latest statements by the top US and Iraqi military officials, the battle to liberate Mosul will be launched at the earliest.

“Experts and optimists believe that recapturing Mosul, the main ISIS bastion in Iraq, is expected to be the beginning of the end of the outfit,” the source added.