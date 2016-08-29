After Twitter crackdown, ISIS now turns into Telegram app

(IraqiNews.com) Baghdad – It is said that when one door closes, a new one opens and something similar seems to have happened with ISIS. As the micro-blogging site ‘Twitter’ has come down heavily on ISIS-sponsored accounts, the outfit and its followers are now fast joining the heavily-encrypted messaging app ‘Telegram’, which was developed by a Russian..

“On Telegram, the ISIS followers are laying out detailed plans to conduct bombing attacks in the west,” reported voanews.com on Monday.

“Encrypted communications among terrorists constitute a challenge during investigations. Solutions must be found to enable effective investigation. While at the same time protecting the digital privacy of citizens by ensuring the availability of strong encryption,” the voanews.com report further added.

It may be mentioned here that ISIS recently released a technology guide ranking the security of over 30 chat apps — including WhatsApp, Telegram and Signal.

“Reports indicate that Telegram, with over 100 million users, is currently hot among ISIS supporters after WhatsApp initiated end-to-end encryption to its chats. ISIS supporters began using Telegram in 2015 shortly after the app announced a new feature called ‘Channels’ that helps users connect anonymously,” the news report further stated.

It may be mentioned here that France and Germany have already issued statements expressing their will to crackdown against ISIS and its supporters on Telegram.