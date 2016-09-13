4 children die after using medicines sold by ISIS in Sharqat

(IraqiNews.com) Salahuddin – Shia militia of al-Hashd al-Shaabi’s leader Jabbar al-Maamori confirmed that 4 children and an elderly man died after using expired medicine sold by ISIS in Sharqat, and added that ISIS has arrested 3 nurses for warning people about its expired medicine.

Maamori said, “4 children and old man died in the last 48 hours in Sharqat after taking medicine sold at a medical detachment belonging to ISIS,” pointing out that, “ISIS exploited people’s need for medicines and raised its prices despite it being expired.”

“ISIS also arrested 3 nurses for warning the residents from using these medicines,” he added.