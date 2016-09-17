Abadi arrives in Qayyarah, meet with security chiefs

(IraqiNews.com) Baghdad – Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi arrived at Qayyarah on Saturday weeks after its liberation and met with the security chiefs.

Information Office of the Prime Minister in a statement, said, “Prime Minister Abadi arrived in Qayyarah this afternoon.”

“The Prime Minister met with the security chiefs, combatants and citizens,” the statement further added.

It may be mentioned here that Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi had announced the liberation Qayyarah on August 25, 2016, considering it an important step to restore the entire province of Nineveh, from the control of the ISIS.