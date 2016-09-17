Export of oil from Kiruk begins

(IraqiNews.com) Naghdad – The export of Kirkuk oil to Turkey’s Ceyhan port was halted on Wednesday due to technical failure in a tube pump,” informed an official from the North Oil Company.

Ahmed Askarai,mead of Kirkuk’s provincial committee for oil and gas, confirmed the resumption of the flow and said that the Kurdish pipelines are expected to transport 100,000 barrels of oil from Kirkuk to Ceyhan port daily.

After a new round of talks late in August, Erbil and Baghdad agreed to jointly export crude oil from Kirkuk via Kurdistan Region’s pipeline, and share the revenues equally.

Two main oil fields in Kirkuk province, Avana and Bay Hasan, have been under the protection of the Kurdish Peshmerga forces since the Iraqi army has abandoned the position in the northern provinces at the wake of ISIS in mid-2014.