Four villages liberated in Sharqat

(IraqiNews.com) Salahuddin – A security source in Salahuddin province informed on Tuesday, that the security forces have freed four villages during the liberation operations of Sharqat district.

Sharing details the source said, “The joint security forces today liberated Jadaan, al-Aitha, al-Misihli and Suwaidan villages in Sharqat, 45 km north of Salah al-Din. The operation was launched from three directions and it was backed by the international coalition aviation and Iraqi Air Force.”

The source seeking anonymity further said, “Air Force bombed multiple ISIS targets and the entire operation is progressing as per plan.”