Iraq refuses to dictate terms during talks with the IMF, says Abadi

(IraqiNews.com) Baghdad – Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi announced on Sunday about Iraq’s refusal to “dictate terms” during the talks that took place recently with the International Monetary Fund, noting that the Iraqi delegation presented to the fund a plan to reform the economic system in the country.

Abadi in a news conference in Baghdad attend by Iraqi News, said, “We refuse dictate terms during our discussions with the International Monetary Fund and we put mechanisms and a plan to reform the economic system in Iraq.”

Abadi added that, “The Council of Ministers today approved a Japanese loan to finance a number of projects in the southern provinces,” pointing at the same time that “there is a plan to restore stability and provide services in the liberated areas.”