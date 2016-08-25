Iraqi defense minister Obeidi sacked

(IraqiNews.com) Baghdad – Iraqi Parliament on Thursday voted to withdraw confidence from Defense Minister Khaled al-Obeidi.

A parliamentary source, sharing details, informed, “Iraqi Parliament today voted to withdraw confidence from al-Obeidi. The Parliament voted 142-102 against Obeidi.”

“142 deputies voted in favor of the confidence motion, 102 deputies voted deduced from it, while 18 deputies abstained from voting,” further added the source seeking anonymity.

Iraqi Parliament on Thursday held its 14th session under the chairmanship of Salim al-Jubouri and it was attended by 234 members of parliament.