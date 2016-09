(IraqiNews.com) Baghdad – Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi has arrived in New York City on Monday. Here he will attend the UN General Assembly.

Information Office of the Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi announced on Sunday that the latter has gone to New York as the head of an official delegation.

Abadi is scheduled to meet US President Barack Obama on Monday in New York, on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.