President Masum orders probe into assault on TV reporter

(IraqiNews.com) Baghdad – Iraqi President Fuad Masum ordered an investigation on Tuesday into a reported assault on a TV channel’s reporter by “masked individuals” in Baghdad, denying allegations that his guards were involved.

In a statement by his media office, a copy of which was obtained by al-Sumaria, the president said he had ordered “an immediate investigation into a physical assault on Monday, October 31st”, against a satellite channel’s reporter by masked elements”, noting that the victim was on his way to Baghdad University in Jadriya.

The statement demanded “prosecution and accountability for violators of law or citizens’ dignity”, also denouncing assaults on media workers or press freedoms.

Various news reports had blamed Masum’s guards for assaulting Mohamed Fadel al-Hasnawi, a presenter at ANB satellite TV. They, however, did not provide details about circumstances that surrounded the assault.

Masum urged media outlets to wait for results of the investigations instead of waging” reckless accusations and rumors” suggesting the involvement of his sentry into the incident.

The Iraqi Observatory for Press Freedoms denounced the assault on Monday, blaming members of Masum’s sentry for “brutally beating and shooting the journalist”. The organization labeled the incident “a flagrant abuse of power” and urged a fair, immediate investigation into the presidential guardianship’s conduct.

