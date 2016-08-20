Sadr unhappy with Iraqi cabinet reshuffle

(IiraqiNews.com) Baghdad – Commenting on the new cabinet reshuffle in Iraq, strong Shia cleric Muqtada al-Sadr has expressed his dissatisfaction and said that he was unhappy with the reshuffle that was approved earlier this week, in which five new ministers were inducted into the Abadi cabinet.
In a statement, issued on Friday, al-Sadr called for a complete government overhaul and said that all the corrupt politicians must be judged in the court of law. He further accused Iraq’s political blocs of obstructing those reforms of which Prime Minister Abadi pledged to pursue over a year ago.
“The desire of all the political parties in the country to maintain their political gains makes it almost impossible to carry out the reforms called for by Al-Abadi,” the statement said quoting Sadr.
“Not a single politician appears to be ready to give up a few gains for the sake of the country or the people,” further noted Sadr.
Abdul-Aziz Al-Zalmi, an MP with Al-Ahrar parliamentary bloc affiliated to al-Sadr, said that the group is calling for ‘full change’ in the government.
It may be mentioned here that Iraqi government, during the last one year, has come under enormous public pressure and anti-government protesters stormed Baghdad’s highly fortified Green Zone once in April and for a second time in May.
Moreover, the country is battling an economic crisis as its military prepares to retake Mosul city from ISIS clutches.
I think I Iraq is a joke the good People has noPower there and the bad People keep controlling the country thay don’t have the well to help them self.and thay keep asking other countries for money and are one of the richest countries in the world.I think also the American people should stop helping this country out and giving our taxs dollars and don’t invest there. Again it’s been year’s and there currency is still toilet Paper because thay let the bad people run there country.
And what are the implications of your government in Iraq’s turmoil, didn’t you figure this out yet??? Never too late.
I don’t usually agree with Al-Sadr on many issues but on the issue of corruption in the Iraqi government I do agree. Iraq is rated as one of the most corrupt countries in the world. I believe all Iraqis should have equal opportunity for education, employment, and advancement. Corruption just adds to the pain and suffering of the Iraqi people.