10 ISIS militants killed near Ramadi

(IraqiNews.com) Anbar – A military source in Anbar province informed on Tuesday, that ten ISIS members, including a senior commander, were killed by an artillery shelling west of Ramadi.

Sharing more details with Iraqi News, the source revealed, “The artillery of the Iraqi army shelled a number of ISIS hideouts in al-Botaiban area west of Ramadi, destructing the hideouts completely.”

The source added, “The shelling also killed 10 ISIS terrorists, including the field commander Abu Omar Ziadi, as well as wounding other six terrorists.”