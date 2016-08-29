10 Peshmerga officers to receive training on mine-clearance in Czech Republic

(IraqiNews.com) Erbil – Well placed sources revealed that Czech Republic will provide training on mine-clearance to the Kurdish Peshmerga.

Sharing details the sources informed, “Nearly 10 Peshmerga officers will be deployed to the south Bohemian region in Czech Republic where the training are said to be taking place.”

“The training intend to help the Kurdish forces in their fight against ISIS in northern Iraq and assist them with defusing IEDs that ISIS is leaving behind in the areas that have been already liberated,” the source added.

Meanwhile, Czech Defense Ministry said, “Training to the Iraqi Air Force will continue as part of the country’s engagement in the efforts against ISIS.”

It is worth mentioning here that Czech Republic is one of the international coalition members fighting ISIS and it has previously sent military reinforcements to Erbil and trained dozens of Peshmerga forces.