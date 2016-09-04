1000 civilians return to Qayyarah after ISIS expulsion

(IraqiNews.com) Nineveh – Nearly 1,000 civilians have returned to their localities, despite of destroyed houses and public service infrastructure, after the Iraqi security forces ousted ISIS from Qayyarah, south of Mosul.

Member of Nineveh provincial council, Barakat Shamo, speaking to Iraqi News said, “Nearly 1,000 families have so far returned to their homes in Qayyarah, where the residential buildings and city infrastructure have been almost turned to ruins.”

“The families who have returned were left homeless during the liberation operations in Qayyarah. They were received by Kurdistan Region and sheltered in Dibaga IDP camp,” Shamo added.

“Qayyarah’s liberation, has further arose a hope for the citizens of Mosul. Stepping up the efforts to free central Mosul will encourage more people to rehabilitate their areas,” he added further.

Shamo also called on the Iraqi government to provide immediate assistance to the city as the public service infrastructure and thousands of civilian properties are destroyed due to the confrontations.