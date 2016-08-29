17 tents burnt in a Kirkuk IDP camp

(IraqiNews.com) Kirkuk – A fire broke out in an IDP camp in Lailan district in Kirkuk province and damaged 17 tents of the camp.

Kirkuk Police Chief Sarhad Qadir, in a statement, said, “An electrical short circuit led to the incident in the camp, which charred seventeen tents until the civil defense crew arrived at the scene and doused the fire.”

The IDPs in Yahyawa camp are mainly Turkmens from Tal Afar town, which is still held by ISIS.

It is worth mentioning here that Kurdistan Region have been providing shelters to over 1.8 million IDPs and refugees since the emergence of ISIS in mid-2014 and seized almost a third of Iraqi territory.