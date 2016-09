18 ISIS militants killed by aerial bombardment near Mosul

(IraqiNews.com) Nineveh – A local source in Nineveh informed that 18 ISIS fighters were killed and seven others were wounded by an aerial bombardment south of the province.

The source revealed, “Today the international coalition air force bombarded ISIS headquarters in Shura area and Kahara village south of the province, killing 18 ISIS militants and wounding seven others.”

The source added, “The airstrike also destroyed five tactical units and a heavy cannon belonging to ISIS.”