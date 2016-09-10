180 ISIS members flee from Mosul with their families

(IraqiNews.com) Nineveh – A security source in Nineveh province declared that more than 180 ISIS members have fled from Mosul, along with their families, toward the Syrian city of Raqqa.

Sharing more information with Iraqi News, the source revealed, “Yesterday, more than 180 ISIS members fled, along with their families, from al-Sukar neighborhood in central Mosul toward the Syrian city of Raqqa.”

“The fleeing ISIS members were riding vehicles carrying the plates of Nineveh province.”