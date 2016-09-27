More than 200 French fighters killed in Syria and Iraq

(IraqiNews.com) Baghdad – French media outlets revealed Tuesday that more than 200 French fighters were killed in the ongoing fight between fighters of the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) and security forces in Iraq and Syria, according to the Basnews website.

Chief of the Directorate General of Internal Security Patrick Calvar, during the French national security meeting last May, explained that it is difficult to determine the number of French fighters who joined ISIS and those killed in Iraq and Syria. he also elaborated that identities of those killed in air strikes by the international coalition were not identified.

in a press statement on September 11, French Prime Minister Manuel Valls said that 700 French jihadists including more than 200 female fighters are believed to be fighting with ISIS in Iraq and Syria.

French intelligence services were watching 15 thousand people suspected of being radicalized, the Los Angeles Times reported.