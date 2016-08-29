23 Turkish soldiers killed near Iraqi border

(IraqiNews.com) Sulaymaniyah – PKK’s armed wing announced on Monday that 23 Turkish soldiers were killed near the Iraqi border.

A PKK official statement, received by Iraqi News, said, “Armed men from the wing attacked the Turkish army and killed 23 army-men. In total three attacks were carried out and these were made when Turkish Army carried out an operation at Hmazinan, a border area situated near the Iraqi border.”

It may be mentioned here that the attacks were launched on Saturday, August 27, last and the Turkish media ‘skipped’ the news and published no information, whatsoever, about these.