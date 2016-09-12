24 coalition airstrikes in Syria and Iraq, 55 ISIS oil trucks destroyed

(IraqiNews.com) Baghdad – The Joint Task Force announced that the international coalition air force are continuing to target ISIS headquarters and hideouts in Syria and Iraq, and added that in its recent raids, it destroyed more than 55 oil tanker tanks belonging to ISIS in Syria.

The Combined Joint Task Force (CJTF) released a statement revealing that they have carried out 24 airstrikes against ISIS in Iraq and Syria in the last 24 hours.

The statement said, “Fourteen airstrikes across the ISIS-held areas in Syria destroyed dozens of ISIS tactical units, heavy machine guns, cache of weapons, supply routes and anti-aircraft artillery systems,” adding, “55 tanker trucks delivering oil to ISIS were destroyed on Sunday.”

In Iraq, the US-led coalition warplanes conducted 10 airstrikes near Mosul, Tel Affar, Beiji, Ramadi and Samarra, and inflicted heavy losses on the jihadist group.

“Near Mosul, four strikes destroyed three ISIS tactical units, 18 rocket rails, three vehicles, a financial center, and a weapons cache, as well as damaging four tunnels,” the statement added.