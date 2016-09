(IraqiNews.com) Salahuddin – Kata’ib al-Imam brigade announced discovering three mass graves containing the remains of Speicher camp’s martyrs in central Tikrit.

The spokesperson for Kata’ib al-Imam brigade Hussein al-Asadi said, “Today, detachments of Kata’ib al-Imam brigade discovered three mass graves containing the remains of Speicher camp’s victims inside the presidential palaces in central Tikrit.”

“These graves contained the bodies of more than 30 victims,” Asadi added.