350 houses cleared of explosive devices in Fallujah

(IraqiNews.com) Anbar – The commander of the Anbar military operations Genenal Ismail al-Mahalawi announced Monday that 350 houses were cleared of explosive devices in the city of Fallujah, al-Sumaria news reported.

“Engineering unit of the army was able to clear 350 houses in different areas of the city after mines and improvised explosive devices found were dismantled,” said Mahalawi in a press statement

Mahalawi also explained that 12 explosive devices were safely detonated by another engineering unit belongs to the Iraqi forces without causing any losses.

the new website also mentioned that Security forces continue to clear areas south and west to Fallujah as well as the city center from mines and explosive devices after the city was entirely liberated from the grip of ISIS months ago.