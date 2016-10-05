4 ISIS suicide bombers plan to attack Husseiniya celebrations in Kirkuk

(IraqiNews.com) Kirkuk – Iraqi media outlets reported on Wednesday, that four ISIS suicide bombers were killed during an operation that targeted a hideout of the ISIS in southern Kirkuk, and added that the suicide bombers were planning to attack the Husseiniya celebrations in the province.

Al Mada Press stated, “Security forces from Kirkuk emergency police arrested a suicide bomber belongs to ISIS in Hayy al-Qadisiyah, east of Kirkuk; he guided the security forces to other suicide bombers in Hayy al-Wasity,” pointing out that, “The suicide bombers were planning to launch suicide attacks on the Husseiniya celebrations and government’s headquarters in the province.”

“The [security] forces cordoned off the area and clashed with the suicide bombers who blew up themselves, killing the fourth suicide bomber who guided the security forces to them and wounding three security members,” Al Mada added.

The Islamic State group imposed its control over the province of Kirkuk, including the areas of Hawija, al-Riyad, al-Abbasi and al-Zab, after capturing the city of Mosul, the center of Nineveh province.