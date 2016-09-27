4 killed, 15 wounded in suicide bombing in Baghdad

(IraqiNews.com) Baghdad – Suicide bomb killed four and injured another 15 on Tuesday in New Baghdad District in the eastern part of the capital, security source told Al-Sumaria News.

According to the website, the dead bodies were transported to the Forensic Medicine to be identified and the wounded to near hospitals to receive medical treatment. Security forces cordoned the area and prevented people from approaching until inspections are completed.

Baghdad Operations Command announced earlier today that a number of civilians were killed and others were wounded after a terrorist wearing explosive belt detonated himself behind al-Samarrai Mosque in New Baghdad District.