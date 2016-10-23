5 ISIS members killed while trying to flee south of Kirkuk

(IraqiNews.com) Kirkuk – Kirkuk Police Directorate announced on Sunday, that the joint Iraqi forces managed to kill five members of the ISIS, who tried to flee from the areas south of the province.

Kirkuk Police Chief, Brigadier Sarhad Qadir, said in a press statement, “Police and Peshmerga forces managed, this evening, to kill five ISIS militants in the village of Ibada in Daquq district,” noting that, “Security forces killed the militants while trying to withdraw from a neighborhood in Kirkuk.”

Qadir added, “The security forces imposed their control over the situation and foiled the ISIS terrorist plan in the province of Kirkuk.”

Earlier today, a suicide attack was launched on Kirkuk province, where an ISIS suicide bomber blew up himself, after being besieged in the fourth bridge area in the center of the province.