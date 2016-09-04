7 ISIS members killed, booby-trap cars lab destroyed in Tal Afar

(IraqiNews.com)Nineveh – Patriotic Union of Kurdistan in Nineveh province, announced on Sunday, that seven ISIS members were killed and a laboratory of booby trapping cars was destroyed in airstrike west of Mosul, around 405 km north of Baghdad.

Patriotic Union of Kurdistan media official in Nineveh Ghyath Alsurja said, “International coalition aviation at noon today launched an airstrike targeting a factory of making car bombs belonging to ISIS in Tall Afar, west of Mosul, killing seven ISIS members. ”

Alsurja added, “The bombing also completely destroyed the lab,” said the source without giving further details.