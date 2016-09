(IraqiNews.com) Anbar – International coalition aircraft bombarded an ISIS hideout in Anbar killed 18 ISIS members.

Media office of Anbar Operations Command said, “The international coalition aircraft conducted an airstrike on ISIS hideout in Albu Assaf area, which killed 18 ISIS members, as well as destroyed an armed vehicle in Albu Ali al-Jassim area.”

The command also pointed out that the aviation has destroyed a weapons’ storage belonging to ISIS west of Ramadi.