Airstrike destroys 4 ISIS rocket launchers near Ramadi

(IraqiNews.com) Baghdad – Anbar Operations Command announced that four rocket launchers belonging to ISIS were destroyed by coalition airstrike north of the city of Ramadi.

An informed source in Anbar Operations Command revealed, “The international coalition aviation, in coordination with a force from the army, was able to bombard four rocket launchers belonging to ISIS in Albu Ali Jassim area in Ramadi Island, north of the city of Ramadi.”

The source added, “The bombing destroyed the launchers and killed all the ISIS terrorists of the detachment.”