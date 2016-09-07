Airstrike kills 15 ISIS members and destroys 12 car bombs in central Mosul

Airstrike kills 15 ISIS members and destroys 12 car bombs in central...

(IraqiNews.com) Nineveh – The Patriotic Union of Kurdistan announced that 15 ISIS members were killed and 12 booby-trapped vehicles were destroyed by coalition airstrike in central Mosul.

The spokesman for the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan Gayath Surji said, “The international coalition aviation conducted, at noon today, an air strike on ISIS headquarters in Ghabat area in central Mosul, killing 15 ISIS members.”

“The air strike also destructed the headquarters completely, as well as destroying 12 booby-trapped vehicles,” Surji added.