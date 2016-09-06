Airstrike kills 18 ISIS members, wounds 7 near Nineveh

(IraqiNews.com) Nineveh – A local source in Nineveh province informed on Tuesday, that 25 ISIS militants were either killed or wounded in an international coalition bombing north of the province.

Sharing more details the source revealed, “The international coalition aviation managed, this afternoon, to bomb ISIS headquarters in Ghabat area in northern Nineveh, killing 18 ISIS members and wounding seven others.”

The source added, “The strike also destroyed 12 vehicles belonging to the organization.”