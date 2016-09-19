Airstrike near Anbar kills dozens of ISIS militants

(IraqiNews.com) Anbar – The commander of the northern axis of Haditha in al-Hashd al-Ashaeri, Captain Shahwan al-Ghariri, announced on Monday that dozens of ISIS members were killed in an airstrike launched by international coalition aviation in the axes of Haditha west of Anbar.

Ghariri said, “Iraqi troops are continuing the liberation battles of the western areas, backed by the international coalition aviation launched an airstrike targeting ISIS members near Haditha west of Anbar, killing dozens of ISIS members.”

“The airstrike destroyed three vehicles, four mortar detachments, a vehicle carrying weapons and rockets, as well as detonating a unit belonging to ISIS in al-Amiriya area, west of Anbar,” Ghariri added.

“The various Iraqi troops are preparing to conduct an extensive military operation in the coming few hours, in order to liberate Heet Island and Baghdad, then the districts of Aana and rawa,” he said.