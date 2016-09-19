Airstrike near Kirkuk destroys ISIS lab, kills 7 members

(IraqiNews.com) Kirkuk – A security source in Kirkuk province informed on Monday, that the international coalition aviation bombed an ISIS factory that was used to make car bombs.

Sharing details the source said, “The international coalition aviation jets on Sunday night bombed an ISIS laboratory used to make booby-trapping cars in al-Dabs vicinity, 40 km north-west of Kirkuk. In the bombing, the lab was completely destroyed and killed seven members and injuring ten members of the outfit.”

The source, seeking anonymity, added “ISIS is trying to increase its members from time to time to target security forces, but so far it has received severe blows.”